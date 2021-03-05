Selena Gomez delights fans as she reveals ‘Revelación’ EP tracklist and collaborators

Selena Gomez has mesmerized her excited fans as she shared the tracklist and collaborators for her upcoming first all-Spanish release Revelación EP on Tuesday.



The music sensation shared the song names in an Instagram post, featuring clips of her previously released EP singles, “De Una Vez” (At Once) and "Baila Conmigo” (Dance With Me) with Puerto Rican singer-rapper Rauw Alejandro.

The tracklist also revealed DJ Snake and Myke Towers as collaborators on the EP’s songs ‘Selfish Love’ and ‘Dámelo To’ respectively.



The pop star and DJ Snake heated things up in 2018 with "Taki Taki," which also featured Cardi B and Ozuna.



Selena Gomez’s first Spanish album is expected to release on March 12.