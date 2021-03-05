Daisy Ridley says happy to be an "emotionally tortured Jedi”

American actress Daisy Ridley said she is pleased to be an "emotionally tortured Jedi”.

The actress said this while remembering the February Twitter brawl with Texas Senator Ted Cruz who subtweeted her, saying that she is an “emotionally tortured Jedi” while supporting "The Mandalorian" actress Gina Carano. Gina’s controversial social media posts had cost her her role in the Disney+ series.

Cruz had tweeted, "Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the 'Star Wars' universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi."

"She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making 'Star Wars' fun again. Of course Disney canceled her."

Commenting on the episode, Ridley said, "I responded to it and I couldn't remember what I said, because you know you have that heart-pounding thing of like, 'Oh my god, why has he said something about me.' "

When the "Star Wars" actress was reminded of Cruz's name-calling, during his February interview with Yahoo Entertainment, she blurted out with an epic response, "I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time."

Expressing how upset she had been about her rejoinder to Cruz following his interview, she said, “I was like, 'I said something about American politics and people hate when actors talk about politics' "

"I was like 'Oh my God what have I done?' "

However, the actress said she received support from her colleagues and others during the Internet tiff.





Taking to Instagram Story, Daisy posted a picture of herself while giving the television interview.



