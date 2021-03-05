Aaron Rodgers gushes over fiancée Shailene Woodley in sweet gesture

Aaron Rodgers sees engagement with Shailene Woodley as the best part of his life

Aaron Rodgers expressed his happiness after getting engaged to Shailene Woodley last year.



The Green Bay Packers quarterback announced his engagement with the Fault In Our Stars actress when he won the NFL MVP award during the NFL Honors in February.

During a live Instagram chat, Rodgers opened up about his new relationship and shared that he is happy. "I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life."

Rodgers added, "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

In the live conversation, the athlete shared his insights on the future with revealing that he is looking forward to being a father someday.

"I'll look forward to taking care of another life at some point. I think it's gonna be so fun. I've dreamt about what that will be like, I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes,” he said.