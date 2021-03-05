Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt ‘unhappy’ with ECP’s response to PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Federal Ministers talking to media in Islamabad after the ECP's press release.

ISLAMABAD: The federal ministers on Friday expressed displeasure over the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) response, saying that they did not “like” the electoral body’s press release against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was speaking to the media along with Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Senator-elect Barrister Ali Zafar after the ECP fired back on PM Imran’s allegation of corruption in Senate elections.

The science and technology minister clarified that the prime minister and the PTI respect the Election Commission and all the institutions of Pakistan.

“There is no [truth] to the rumour that PTI will be protesting in front of the ECP tomorrow. ECP is revered by us and will remain so,” said Chaudhry. But the minister stated that the institutions show their “independence through their actions and not through press releases”.

“It is irresponsible to issue a press release on Prime Minister’s stance,” said the minister.

The lawmaker from Jhelum clarified that PM Imran Khan in his statement said that the responsibility to make elections free and fair was not fulfilled in the senate elections held on Wednesday. “This is not a thing to be upset and measures need to be taken.”

He stated that PM Imran meant that the government and the ECP should work together to “develop a mechanism that will stop rigging” and ensure free and fair elections.

“I want to assure the CEC and members that we want to see you strong,” said Chaudhry.

Details to follow.

More From Pakistan:

2 colleges sealed in Islamabad amid rising COVID-19 cases

2 colleges sealed in Islamabad amid rising COVID-19 cases
NA-75 by-election: PTI challenges ECP's re-polling decision in Supreme Court

NA-75 by-election: PTI challenges ECP's re-polling decision in Supreme Court
Video of former IoK CM dancing to Bollywood song goes viral on internet

Video of former IoK CM dancing to Bollywood song goes viral on internet
Street named after Pakistani city of Multan in Australia

Street named after Pakistani city of Multan in Australia
If PM Imran Khan fails to get vote of confidence, cabinet will be dismissed: Sheikh Rasheed

If PM Imran Khan fails to get vote of confidence, cabinet will be dismissed: Sheikh Rasheed
Fact-check: Has IBCC postponed matric, intermediate exams to September-October?

Fact-check: Has IBCC postponed matric, intermediate exams to September-October?
PM Imran Khan calls PTI's parliamentary party meeting ahead of confidence vote

PM Imran Khan calls PTI's parliamentary party meeting ahead of confidence vote
Joe Biden nominates Pakistani-American as deputy head of US govt agency for small businesses

Joe Biden nominates Pakistani-American as deputy head of US govt agency for small businesses
Will not come under any sort of pressure: ECP responds to PM Imran Khan's criticism

Will not come under any sort of pressure: ECP responds to PM Imran Khan's criticism

Zardari, Fazl, Nawaz agree on fresh polls immediately

Zardari, Fazl, Nawaz agree on fresh polls immediately
Pakistan to receive second batch of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine soon

Pakistan to receive second batch of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine soon
Pakistan approves Sinopharm, Sputnik V vaccines for people above 60 years

Pakistan approves Sinopharm, Sputnik V vaccines for people above 60 years

Latest

view all