Govt ‘unhappy’ with ECP’s response to PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The federal ministers on Friday expressed displeasure over the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) response, saying that they did not “like” the electoral body’s press release against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was speaking to the media along with Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Senator-elect Barrister Ali Zafar after the ECP fired back on PM Imran’s allegation of corruption in Senate elections.

The science and technology minister clarified that the prime minister and the PTI respect the Election Commission and all the institutions of Pakistan.

“There is no [truth] to the rumour that PTI will be protesting in front of the ECP tomorrow. ECP is revered by us and will remain so,” said Chaudhry. But the minister stated that the institutions show their “independence through their actions and not through press releases”.

“It is irresponsible to issue a press release on Prime Minister’s stance,” said the minister.

The lawmaker from Jhelum clarified that PM Imran Khan in his statement said that the responsibility to make elections free and fair was not fulfilled in the senate elections held on Wednesday. “This is not a thing to be upset and measures need to be taken.”

He stated that PM Imran meant that the government and the ECP should work together to “develop a mechanism that will stop rigging” and ensure free and fair elections.

“I want to assure the CEC and members that we want to see you strong,” said Chaudhry.

