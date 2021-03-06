British tabloid to issue front-page statement admitting defeat to Meghan Markle

After losing the legal battle with Meghan Markle, publishers of the Mail on Sunday are required to put up a front-page notice admitting defeat.



The ruling by High Court Judge Mark Warby came a month after he declared that the Mail on Sunday had infringed upon the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing the contents of a handwritten letter that she wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle back in August 2018.

The judge ruled that Associated Newspapers, publishers of the tabloid, are to print a statement on its front-page about their loss and admitted to their mistake.

Warby said in his statement that the font size of the front-page admission should be no less than the size of the original article they published in February 2019, ‘Meghan’s Shattering Letter to Her Father.’

“Associated Newspapers infringed her (Markle’s) copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online,” he said.