WhatsApp users' desktop calls will not be interrupted even if phone loses internet connection

This week WhatsApp announced that it has introduced voice and video calls for the desktop version.

But many users were left wondering what would happen to the call if the phone gets disconnected from the internet.

WABetaInfo, a website that keeps an eye on news regarding the messaging service, said that WhatsApp Desktop will not interrupt a call on a user's phone if the mobile is not connected to the internet during the call.

"WhatsApp Desktop won't interrupt your current call if your phone is not connected to the Internet anymore, during the call," tweeted the platform.



The website also said that WhatsApp will also allow users to make calls and send messages without an active internet connection when the multi device feature will be available in a future update.

WhatsApp had confirmed on Thursday that it had introduced video and voice call features of the app on the platform's desktop version.