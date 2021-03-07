Want to fly to the moon? You could be one of eight to join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on SpaceX flight

A dearMoon advertisement shared by Yusaku Maezawa on his Twitter account.

Have you always wanted to go into space? Well now you're in luck. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is looking for company to join him on Elon Musk's SpaceX flight to the moon.

"I am inviting you to join me on this mission," he says, in a video on Twitter, accompanying a link where people can send in applications.

Maezawa said he is looking for eight people in total. The mission, titled 'dearMoon', is set to take place in 2023.



"I want people from all kinds of backgrounds to join," said the Japanese billionaire.



He has added a link to learn more about the application process.

BBC, quoting Maezawa, said the applicants are required to fulfil two criteria: they should advance "whatever activity" they are in to "help other people and greater society in some way", and are "willing to support other crew members who share similar aspirations".

"I have bought all the seats, so it will be a private ride," Maezawa has assured the applicants.

The British publication has described Maezawa as a "fashion mogul and art collector". He had previously envisioned taking "artists" with him along for the ride, but under the new project, "people from around the globe" will "get the chance to join this journey".



"If you see yourself as an artist, then you are an artist," Maezawa is known to have said.

The Japanese billionaire became the first private passenger in 2018 to purchase a flight ticket. Last year, he had even launched an elaborate hunt for a girlfriend to make the journey with him but put it off due to "mixed feelings".



The ticket price is not yet publicly known but Musk has described the amount as "a lot of money".

The mission will be the first journey to the moon by humans since 1972.





