Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle says she wanted to commit suicide

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Meghan Markle shared the truth about her intention of suicide in all-tell interview with Oprah, saying she contemplated suicide and told her sweet husband Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke out about their time in the royal family as their much-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey finally aired on Sunday.

Meghan described her own "suicidal thoughts", revealing she contemplated suicide and told her sweet husband Prince Harry.

Meghan said she had a "clear and real and frightening thought" about suicide while a working member of the royal family. Harry said she did not receive any support from the royal family over her mental health, saying, "it was not a conversation to be had."

She said she went to “one of the most senior people” in the royal household to get help but was told it would be a bad look.

"I share this because there are so many people who are afraid of getting help."

She revealed she went to the human resources department and said she needed help. According to her, they responded as saying: "there is nothing we can do for you, because you are not a paid member of the institution."

“I just didn’t want to be alive any more ... it was very real and frightening and a constant.”

“It takes some much courage to admit that you need help,” Meghan said. “To admit how dark of a place you’re in.”

Meghan also disclosed the truth about her approach to the Princess Diana’s best friends for help. 

Prince Harry's sweetheart said she didn’t want to go to an event but was too scared to be left alone given the state of her mental health.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared shocking details as the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for the biggest royal interview since Princess Diana’s famous 1995 tell-all with the BBC’s Panorama program. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview: 10 biggest takeaways

Meghan Markle calls Kate Middleton a 'good person' as she lays bare their relationship

Meghan reveals Royals Family refused to make her son Archie prince due to skin colour concerns

'Prince Charles, Prince William are trapped in the royal family': Prince Harry

Ariana Grande enjoys dinner date with her fiancé Dalton Gomez

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's afraid of falling into sea

Kate Middleton may assist probe looking into Meghan Markle bullying claims

Oprah shares picture with Meghan Markle and Harry before interview

Prince Harry to regret Meghan Markle sit-down like Princess Diana

TV host 'scolded' for criticising Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Natalie Portman's pictures from the sets of the movie surface

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor breaks silence about sexual assault allegations

