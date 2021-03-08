Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle air Archie’s adorable visit in Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to air a video featuring Archie’s beach video has taken the internet by storm.

The video in question features a candid clip of Archie walking from Meghan Markle’s arms into Prince Harry’s just to give his leg a hug.

The couple even addressed their plans for one-on-one family time now that they are waiting on baby no. 2’s arrival.

In the middle of the interview Prince Harry was quick to shed light on his precious bonding opportunities with Archie and was even quoted saying, "To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close.”

