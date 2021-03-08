Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Meghan Markle shares how media scrutinsed her differently from Kate Middleton

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Meghan Markle has shared what how the British press treated her versus her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

In the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex shared that the British tabloids created a "toxic" environment around the royal family and pointed out how they treated her differently than Kate.

"This was different," Meghan said. 

"Different because of the race?" Oprah questioned to which Meghan responded, "And because of social media."

"It was like the Wild, Wild West. It spread like wildfire. Plus, my being American — it translated in a different way across the pond. So you had a noise level that was very different," she added. 

"But if they can't see that it's different."

"So you felt bullied on an international level?" asked Oprah.

"Look," said Meghan, "I think the volume of what was coming in and the interest was greater because of social media, because of the fact that I was not just British, and that, unfortunately, if members of his family say, 'Well, this is what has happened to all of us.' If they can compare the experience of what I went through with similar of what has been shared with us."

She continued: "Kate was called 'Waity Katie,' waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard — and I do, I can't picture what that felt like — this is not the same," Meghan said as she tried to explain how negatively she was painted. 

"And if a member of his family will comfortably say, 'We've all had to deal with some things that are rude,' rude and racist are not the same."

"And equally, you've also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know something's not true. And that didn't happen for us," she said.

Also the Duchess of Sussex shared how the tabloids tried to paint a negative narrative around her relationship with her sister-in-law, whom she called a "good person". 

"If you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't have to hate me," she said. 

