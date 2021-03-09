PTI MNA says filming video with Gilani's son was a 'sting operation'

Mohammad Aslam Khan, one of the PTI MNAs who confessed to the filming of Ali Haider Gilani's controversial video, says the episode was a sting operation against corruption.

Says he was not present when the video was recorded, but all the other MNAs were in contact with him.

Says PM Imran Khan praised the MNAs when they revealed it was a sting operation.

Mohammad Aslam Khan, one of the five PTI MNAs who on Saturday confessed to filming the controversial video of Ali Haider Gilani, said Monday that the entire episode was part of a "sting operation" to expose the corruption of the Opposition.

It should be recalled that a night before the Senate election on March 3, a video had surfaced in which Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, was allegedly seen explaining the process of wasting votes to some lawmakers.

Later, five PTI MNAs, including Mohammad Jamil, Faheem Khan, Ataullah and Aslam Khan, held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and told him that the video was filmed on purpose.

Speaking to Shahzeb Khanzada on his show, Mohammad Aslam Khan said that there is "no doubt that [filming the video] was part of a sting operation."

Responding to a question, he said that he was in Karachi for the last week, but all the other MNAs were in contact with him.

"The MNAs told me that they were planning a sting operation — and Alhamdulillah, the operation was a success."

Khan claimed that MNA Mohammad Jamil had shot the video and leaked it to expose the corruption [of the Opposition]. He also claimed that he neither met Ali Haider Gilani nor was he featured in the video.

Talking about how he was a part of the operation as he was not even present there, he said that when he had reached Islamabad from Karachi, the lawmakers had informed him about the operation.

"We (the lawmakers who appeared in the video) are friends, and we meet and eat together. So when they were asked, they mentioned my name as well," Mohammad Aslam claimed.

"There is no doubt that this was a sting operation, and the party was aware of it."



When asked who in the party knew about the episode, Mohammad Aslam said that it was "confidential information," adding that he was unaware whether Prime Minister Imran Khan knew about it or not.



Speaking about what had transpired during the MNAs — Mohammad Jamil, Faheem Khan, Ataullah, and Aslam Khan — meeting with PM Imran Khan, he said: "The prime minister praised our sting operation."

The MNA stressed that he was not present during the meeting with Gilani's son, however, he said "a huge amount of money was offered."

"Each MNA was offered Rs10 crore (Rs100 million) [...] None of the MNAs took the money," he said, adding that strict action should be taken against those who took money for their votes.

"No PTI lawmaker from Karachi took money — and no one will ever take it," he claimed. "It is premature to say that the prime minister is aware of who sold their vote."

'We are Prime Minister Imran Khan's soldiers'

Earlier, lawmaker Faheem Khan admitted that he and PTI MNA Jamil Ahmed were in the video. "We are Prime Minister Imran Khan's soldiers," he had said.

The lawmaker, responding to a question, said he "did not shoot the video on anyone's direction, and the party's stance in this regard would soon be given."

To another question, regarding how much money the two MNAs accepted, Faheem Khan said: "The people who take money do not appear before the public."

Faheem vowed that the MNAs' consciences are clear, and they would appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan if summoned in the case.

The video

On March 2, a day before the Senate elections, Haider Gilani's video, allegedly instructing a lawmaker on how his vote can be wasted, had surfaced on social media.

At the time the video surfaced, it wasn't possible to make out who Gilani was speaking to allegedly about wasting the Senate vote.

