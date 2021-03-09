Ali Haider Gilani video scandal: ECP to hear PTI’s petition today

PTI requests ECP for an urgent hearing of video scandal involving former PM Yusuf Raza Gilani's son Ali Haider Gilani.

Ali was recorded instructing a PTI lawmaker on how to discard a vote in the Senate election.

PTI is alleging that Opposition bought votes for Senate polls.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the ruling PTI’s petition on the alleged video scandal involving ex-PM Yusuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Haider Gilani today (Tuesday).

The ECP was requested again by the party on Monday for an urgent hearing and decision of the case which has shaken up the political situation in the country with the government accusing the Opposition of being involved in the illegal practice of using money to buy Senate votes.

In this connection, PTI legislators -- Farrukh Habib, Malika Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab -- visited the Election Commission Secretariat and filed an application.

Read more: PM Imran Khan knows about the 17 members who voted against govt in Senate polls, says Sheikh Rasheed

Talking to reporters outside the Election Commission, Farrukh, while quoting the Constitution and the Elections Act, 2017, said on the pattern of Daska-75 by-poll issue, their petition should be taken up immediately on March 9 for hearing. He said six to seven days had already passed while the hearing was fixed for March 11.

The PTI leader referred to the laws pertaining to the corrupt practices and inducement of voters, allegedly done by Ali and Maryam Nawaz ahead of the Senate elections and it was evident from the poll result from Islamabad, wherein PTI’s Fauzia Arshad won by getting 174 votes and Hafeez could get only 164 votes.

He charged that Gilani’s son was seen in the video, explaining to MNAs how to waste their votes and making deal with them and facilitating their contact with the Sindh minister for provision of funds to them.

Read more: How many MNAs were present during PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence in NA?

“This was the reason why the opposition was against open and traceable voting in the Senate polls. No matter is more important than this. So, we request the Election Commission to start hearing and give a decision on merit, as the opposition had stolen the Senate polls and harmed the democratic process,” he argued.

He wondered how Gilani could be allowed now to move forward and contest the Senate Chairman election when there was a petition pending against him of stealing (votes).

Read more: ECP seeks evidence of vote sale in Senate elections from PTI MPA

