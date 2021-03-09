Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

After 'excessive crying' at Rukhsati, bride dies of heart attack

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Representational image showing a bride's hands. Photo: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
  • A newlywed woman in India's Odisha state cried so much at the time of her rukhsati that she suffered a heart attack and passed away.
  • Witnesses who attended the wedding say that the woman, identified as Rosy, cried so much that she fainted.
  • She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Doctors said the cause of death was a heart attack.

It is natural for brides in the subcontinent to feel sad and cry at the time of their Rukhsati — when they leave their homes after the wedding ceremony to go with the groom.

But people in the eastern Indian state of Odisha had the shock of their lives when a newlywed woman suffered a heart attack and died right before her Rukhsati due to "excessive crying".

According to New18.com,  the woman experienced a heart attack after she couldn't stop crying due to extreme emotional stress. The tragic incident took place in Sonepur, Odisha a few days ago and according to the bride's family, she was perfectly healthy at the time of the wedding.

Related items

The bride, identified as Gupteswari Sahoo (Rosy), was wed to Bisikesan Pradhan. The deceased's family told journalists that the wedding ceremony was a small affair. The next morning, when it was time for Rosy to leave her parents' house, she was inconsolable and kept crying.

Witnesses present at the ceremony say that the bride cried so much that she eventually fainted. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors, who confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack. 

According to one of the guests present at the wedding, Rosy had been distressed for quite some time as her father had passed away a few months ago.

More From World:

Unilever to exclude word 'normal' from beauty products

Unilever to exclude word 'normal' from beauty products
China launches world's first virus passport

China launches world's first virus passport
UN's Afghanistan envoy to arrive in Doha to push Afghan peace process: sources

UN's Afghanistan envoy to arrive in Doha to push Afghan peace process: sources
US daily COVID-19 death toll below 1,000 for first time in months

US daily COVID-19 death toll below 1,000 for first time in months
After 10 years of war, Syria's Assad set to get re-elected in presidential elections

After 10 years of war, Syria's Assad set to get re-elected in presidential elections
Biden suspends Trump's drone strike policy, says US paper

Biden suspends Trump's drone strike policy, says US paper
Russia accuses Facebook of blocking some media posts

Russia accuses Facebook of blocking some media posts
Switzerland to ban wearing of burqa, face coverings in public places

Switzerland to ban wearing of burqa, face coverings in public places
Google Doodle pays tribute to Sheroes on International Women's Day

Google Doodle pays tribute to Sheroes on International Women's Day
Yemen's Houthi target Saudi Aramco's oil facilities in missile, drone attack

Yemen's Houthi target Saudi Aramco's oil facilities in missile, drone attack
Pakistan’s £1 million frozen by London bank following court order in favour of Broadsheet

Pakistan’s £1 million frozen by London bank following court order in favour of Broadsheet

Five facts about International Women´s Day that people may not know

Five facts about International Women´s Day that people may not know

Latest

view all