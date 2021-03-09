CSS exam: Karachi University offers admission in preparation course

A file photo of students attempting an exam.

KU offers preparation courses for competitive exam.

Students can get registration form from 9am-4pm.

Registration form is of Rs200, says varsity.

The Guidance Counselling and Placement Bureau University of Karachi is offering admissions in the Central Superior Service exam preparation course and interested candidates can obtain and submit their admission forms till March 12, 2021, a statement from the varsity said.

The applicants can obtain and submit the CSS preparation course registration form from the office of Student Guidance Counseling and Placement Bureau located on the ground floor of the New Administration Block from 9am till 4pm.

"The registration form is available against the payment of a fee of Rs200 only," the varsity said in the statement.



