Another KP university imposes a dress code for students

Kohat University of Science and Technology. — kust.edu.pk

KP's Kohat University of Science and Technology has introduced a mandatory dress code for its students and teachers.

A dress code has been introduced for both male and female students.

Separate dress codes have been issued for summers and winters.

Another university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a dress code for its students, a statement issued in this regard on Tuesday said.



Kohat University of Science and Technology, in an official statement, said the dress code was approved during an academic council meeting.

Dress code for male students :

In summers: White shalwar kameez with a black waistcoat or grey dress pants and white shirt with black shoes.

In winters: White shalwar kameez with a black coat or grey dress pants and a white shirt and black coat/sweater/plain jacket with black shoes.

Dress code for female students :

In summers:

White shalwar with any long-sleeved kameez,

Scarf/dupatta/chaddar,

Black abaya, and

Black shoes.

In winters:

White shalwar with any long-sleeved kameez,

Scarf/dupatta/chaddar,

black coat/sweater/plain jacket,

Black abaya, and

Black shoes.

Meanwhile, the university's faculty members have been asked to wear formal dresses and black gowns during their respective classes and labs. The new dress code will be imposed from March 15, 2021 — the spring semester.

