Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Karachi University reduces BCom syllabus

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

  • The syllabus has been reduced for 2020 only.
  • Syllabus reduced as teaching was affected due to COVID-19.
  • BCom Regular and Private exams to start from March 22.

The members of the Board of Studies of Commerce University of Karachi on the request of college teachers approved a reduction in the syllabus for the upcoming BCom Annual Examinations 2020, a statement said Tuesday.

The meeting, which was held under the chairpersonship of the in-charge Department of Commerce KU Dr Zaeema Israr, decided that the syllabus has been shortened for the annual examinations 2020 only.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the KU has received applications from the teachers of the affiliated colleges in which they requested to reduce the syllabus as the teaching process was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were also informed that students could obtain the condensed syllabus from the KU Examinations Department.

KU approves schedule of BA BCom, BSc (Pass) exams

Separately, a meeting of principals of affiliated colleges which was chaired by Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi approved the examination schedule for BA, BCom, and BSc (Pass) Annual Examinations 2020.

The papers of BCom Regular and Private would start from March 22, 2021, while the annual examinations of BA Regular and Private are scheduled from June 1, 2021 and the papers of BSc (Pass) would start from June 07, 2021.

The meeting also approved that practical exams be taken before the theory (written) papers of BA and BSc, the statement added.

