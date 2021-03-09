Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Reuters

Bitcoin records rise for fifth straight day

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

In this file photo taken on November 21, 2017, gold plated souvenir Bitcoin coin is arranged for a photograph on a smart phone on an app for the digital asset broker, Coinbase, in London. — AFP/File

  • Bitcoin within touching distance of an all-time high hit last month.
  • It was trading up 3.3% at $54,206 amidst a broadly supportive risk rally.
  • Bitcoin has risen about 87% this year.

Bitcoin rose strongly on Tuesday, on course to gain for a fifth straight day, in a rally that has left the cryptocurrency within touching distance of an all-time high hit last month.

The digital currency was trading up 3.3% at $54,206 amidst a broadly supportive risk rally, climbing toward a record high of $58,354.14 seen on Feb. 21.

Bitcoin has risen about 87% this year, broadly outperforming conventional asset classes, partly due to broader acceptance as a form of payment.

On Tuesday, bitcoin's surge fueled gains in related stocks, sending shares of cryptocurrency miners Riot Blockchain Inc and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc soaring 28% and 22%, respectively.

In recent weeks, companies have taken advantage of bitcoin's strength to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in funding, capitalizing on improved market sentiment.

Bitcoin bank Silvergate Capital Corp on Tuesday launched a $300 million program to sell shares, less than two months since it raised equity, while business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc recently issued notes in order to fund more bitcoin purchases.

