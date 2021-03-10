Kendall Jenner gets candid about wanting kids of her own

Kendall Jenner had previously expressed her desire to enter motherhood sometime in future

Kendall Jenner revealed she is keen on wanting kids of her own.



The supermodel has previously expressed her desire to enter motherhood sometime in future, but while talking to Ellen Degeneres in 2018, Jenner said she could “wait for a little while longer.”



Three years later, it seems like the fashion icon is ready to take on the role of a mother as she recently said, “I want kids badly,” Jenner said on screen. “Soon too.”

In 2019, while talking to E! News, Jenner said she had put in some serious thought about the whole ordeal after playing with her sisters’ children and seeing how being around kids makes her feel.

“Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, Oh, my God I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever. Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much. It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom,” she said at the time.

Currently, Jenner is dating Devin Booker but there are reportedly no signs of them wanting to take their relationship to the next stage.