Jameela Jamil reveals Piers Morgan made her contemplate suicide

Jameela Jamil slammed Piers Morgan for attacking Meghan Markle and said she was made to contemplate suicide by the Good Morning Britain host once.



Sharing her ordeal, Jamil took to Twitter to call Morgan out, explaining how the 55-year-old host's past comments about her had a devastating impact on her mental health.

"TW: suicide," the Good Place actress wrote. "I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there..."

"And has me feeling," she said, adding a gif of herself looking fabulous on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmys, while referring to Morgan's exit from the show.

During her chat with Winfrey on Sunday, Meghan said she wanted to take her own life while working as a royal.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he's suffered," Meghan shared. "But I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. That was a clear and real and frightening and constant thought."