Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Reuters

WHO says one in three women are victims of physical or sexual violence

By
Reuters

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Some 31% of women aged 15-49, or up to 852 million women, have experienced physical or sexual violence. Photo: AFP
  • WHO highlights nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime.
  • UN agency urges governments to prevent violence, improve services for victims and tackle economic inequalities.
  • A husband or intimate partner is the most common perpetrator, according to the report.

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday highlighted that nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic.

The UN agency urged governments to prevent violence, improve services for victims and tackle economic inequalities that often leave women and girls trapped in abusive relationships.

A husband or intimate partner is the most common perpetrator and a disproportionate number of victims are in the poorest countries, it said. True figures are likely far higher due to under-reporting of sexual abuse, a heavily-stigmatised crime.

“These numbers are very shocking and really are sort of a wake-up call for governments to be doing much more to prevent this violence,” report author Claudia Garcia-Moreno said.

Read more: Pakistan reports highest incidence of violence against women at peak of coronavirus pandemic in 2020

Boys should be taught in school about the need for mutual respect in relationships and mutual consent in sex, WHO officials said.

“Violence against women is endemic in every country and culture, causing harm to millions of women and their families, and has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Some 31% of women aged 15-49, or up to 852 million women, have experienced physical or sexual violence, the WHO said in what it called the largest-ever such study, encompassing national data and surveys from 2000-2018.

More From World:

India 'investigating' PIA plane balloon found in occupied Kashmir

India 'investigating' PIA plane balloon found in occupied Kashmir
Message to Beijing: Biden to hold first summit with Australia, India, Japan PMs

Message to Beijing: Biden to hold first summit with Australia, India, Japan PMs
Bangladeshi TV channel hires country's first transgender news anchor

Bangladeshi TV channel hires country's first transgender news anchor

'AsterX': France conducts first military drills in space

'AsterX': France conducts first military drills in space
'Kill me instead': Nun in Myanmar kneels down in front of police to protect protesters, but in vain

'Kill me instead': Nun in Myanmar kneels down in front of police to protect protesters, but in vain
People denied US visa due to Trump's 'Muslim ban' can reapply now

People denied US visa due to Trump's 'Muslim ban' can reapply now
After 'excessive crying' at Rukhsati, bride dies of heart attack

After 'excessive crying' at Rukhsati, bride dies of heart attack
Unilever to exclude word 'normal' from beauty products

Unilever to exclude word 'normal' from beauty products
China launches world's first virus passport

China launches world's first virus passport
UN's Afghanistan envoy to arrive in Doha to push Afghan peace process: sources

UN's Afghanistan envoy to arrive in Doha to push Afghan peace process: sources
US daily COVID-19 death toll below 1,000 for first time in months

US daily COVID-19 death toll below 1,000 for first time in months
After 10 years of war, Syria's Assad set to get re-elected in presidential elections

After 10 years of war, Syria's Assad set to get re-elected in presidential elections

Latest

view all