Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Eddie Murphy stepped away from big screen after winning Razzie Award for Worst Actor

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

American actor Eddie Murphy got candid about why he decided to step away from the big screen.

Speaking on the WTF with March Maron podcast, the Coming 2 America star discussed how winning three Razzie Awards led him to making the tough decision.

"I was making [expletive] movies," Murphy said. 

"I was like, 'This [expletive] ain't fun. They're giving me Razzies… [expletive] gave me the 'worst actor ever' Razzie. [So I thought], 'Maybe it's time to take a break.' "

In 2010, the star won the Razzie for worst actor of the decade prompting him to stop gracing the big screen.

"I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I'm sitting on the couch and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don't want the last bunch of s--- they see me do [to be] bulls---," Murphy said. 

"The plan was to go do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards."

He added, "At least then they'll know I'm [still] funny."

