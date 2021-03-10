Goals galore during 2nd match of 13th National Women Football Championship

Army versus Jafa. Photo: File

KARACHI: Goals galore continued at KMC and KPT football stadiums on the second day of the 13th National Women Football Championship as defending champions Army went off to a victorious start with a win over Jafa Club.

Islamabad based Highlanders Women Club and Diya Women FC also achieved victories on Wednesday.

Defending champions Army, eyeing their third consecutive title in the championship, defeated Jafa 3-0 to start their campaign in the championship.

Riaz Kamil FC vs FC Karachi

Swabia Sarfaraz gave them the lead in the 16th minute and doubled it in the 32nd before Hajra converted Army’s lead to 3-0 five minutes before the half-time’s whistle at the KMC Stadium.

Jafa tried to minimise the deficit in the second half but couldn’t get any success.

In the other match between group C teams on Tuesday, Wania Hasan gave FC Karachi the lead in the 4th minute before it was levelled by Riaz Kamil FC’s Areeba in the 19th. It could have been 2-1 in favour of FC Karachi but their captain Isla Adnan missed a penalty in the decisive moments of the game.

Highlanders FC vs Nawansheher FC

Isla – who also got tackled before the referee blew the final whistle – got emotional at the end of the game and was consoled by teammates who carried their captain in arms off the ground.

After even-contests in the morning session, the evening session saw goals’ raining.

Diya Women FC vs Mohsin Gillani WFC

At the KPT Stadium, Highlanders FC outclassed Nawansheher Women FC 16-0 as Nazalia kicked the ball into nets half-a-dozen times. Asmara Habib scored a quartet while Kafia Karim scored three and Abiha Haider scored two goals.

Diya Women FC overpowered Mohsin Gillani Women FC 13-0. Zunaira scored five goals for the victorious side while Ameerah, Shumaila, and Marium Zehri scored two apiece.