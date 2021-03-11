Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Kim Kardashian's iconic Spice Girls look amazes Victoria Beckham

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Victoria Beckham lavished praise on Kim Kardashian as she called her 'The Perfect Posh' after the reality star shared throwback teenage snap in her iconic Spice Girls look.

The world renowned fashion designer labelled 'KUWTK' beauty 'the perfect Posh' on Instagram on Tuesday, after the mother-of-four shared her throwback photo, showing her in the Spice Girl dress.

David Beckham's sweetheart was impressed with Kim's efforts to recreate Posh's iconic look for a High School talent show.

In adorable throwback picture, Kim, now 40, looks gorgeous in a skintight black dress and matching heels.

Victoria previously paid tribute to 'all the ladies and young girls, empowering video message shared with her 28 million Instagram followers to celebrate International Women's Day.

Kim posed alongside four pals who all dressed up as the four remaining members of the nineties girl group; Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice, Scary Spice and Baby Spice.

