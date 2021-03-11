Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Reuters

27 killed as Indonesia bus carrying school children plunges into ravine

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Rescuers searching for survivors and victims inside the wreckage of a bus that plunged into a ravine on Indonesia’s main island of Java.Photo: AFP
  • At least 27 people lost their lives after a school bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia.
  • Transportation ministry says bus was carrying junior high school students and some parents.
  • There are 39 survivors, according to the transportation ministry.

JAKARTA: A bus carrying school children and some parents returning from an excursion plunged into a ravine on the Indonesian island of Java on Wednesday night, killing 27 people, the country’s transportation ministry said.

The search and rescue agency said in a statement on Thursday that the driver of the bus lost control shortly before the crash in an area near the city of Sumedang in West Java province.

The transportation ministry said the bus was carrying junior high school students and some parents and that 39 people had survived.

Read more: Lahore-bound Karachi Express meets accident, one killed, several wounded

Photographs from the scene showed the bus had ended up on its side with rescue workers trying to search for any more victims.

Supriono, a local search and rescue agency official, said later evacuation efforts had been completed and survivors taken to a nearby hospital.

The exact cause of the crash was not immediately clear, though the ministry said there were initial indications that the vehicle’s road worthiness tests were not up to date.

