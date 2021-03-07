Can't connect right now! retry
Lahore-bound Karachi Express meets accident, one killed, several wounded

At least a passenger was killed and several others were injured when the Karachi Express met an accident near Rohri in Sunday’s wee hours.

The train was en route to Lahore from Karachi when it met an accident between Rohri and Panu Aqil.

When contacted, the IG Railways said the mishap will be investigated to ascertain the cause of the mishap. 

The train service has been suspended on both tracks, said the Pakistan Railways sources. They said all the Punjab-bound trains that left Karachi have been halted on different stations.

Eight coaches of the train got derailed, said the Rescue sources. The Rescue personnel are busy in relief activities, aided by the local people.

The Rescue sources said several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train. The personnel are facing problems in rescue operation owing to darkness, they said. 

