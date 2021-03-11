PDM receives nomination papers from candidates for Senate chairman, deputy chairman

PDM has received papers of Yousuf Raza Gilani for the post of chairman Senate and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the post of deputy chairman.

The Senate chairman elections are scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at 3:00 pm.

The government has Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship for a second tenure.

ISLAMABAD: The anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday received the nomination papers for the post of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate from its candidates.



The Senate chairman elections are scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at 3:00pm.

The 11-party alliance has received papers from Yousuf Raza Gilani for the post of chairman Senate and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the post of deputy chairman. Three sets of papers have been received for both the posts.

Read more: Pakistan elects its Senate chairman, deputy chairman tomorrow

Papers for the chairman and deputy chairman's slots were received by PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Farooq Naik, JUI's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman.

Opposition members also obtained a sample of ballot papers from the Senate secretary.

According to the Senate secretary, the green ballot paper is for the chairman Senate election and the pink ballot paper is for the deputy chairman poll.