Thursday Mar 11 2021
Sharon Osbourne tears up while defending Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Piers Morgan has been in hot water over his controversial remarks on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah

Sharon Osbourne had a breakdown while speaking in favour of her friend Piers Morgan as her show The Talk aired. 

Morgan has been under attack over his controversial remarks on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While defending the British journalist, Osbourne said, "Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No. Because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion...I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend."

She continued, "I'm not racist...I don't care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That's what I judge you on."

Co-host confronted Osbourne saying, "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"

Osbourne welled up saying, "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" she continued. "What does it gotta do with me?"

"I will ask you again Sheryl, I've been asking you during the break and I'm asking you again, and don't try and cry cos if anyone should be crying it should be me," Osbourne said.

"Educate me!" she added with tears in her eyes. "Tell me when you have heard him say racist things." 

To this, Underwood replied, "It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it."

