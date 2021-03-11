Following Denmark, Norway also suspends use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Picture showing a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters.

OSLO: Health authorities in Norway on Thursday decided to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution following Denmark's decision to do so over fears of a link to blood clots.



"We are pausing the AstraZeneca vaccination in Norway," the director of infection prevention and control at the National Institute of Health, Geir Bukholm, told reporters.

"We are waiting for more information to see if there is a link between the vaccine and this blood clot case," he said.



Earlier in the day, Denmark announced that it was temporarily halting the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several cases of blood clots among vaccinated people, the Danish health authority said on Thursday.