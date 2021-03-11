Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun reveals name of her favourite TV sitcom

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Turkish actress Hande Soral on Wednesday revealed the name of her favorite television sitcom.

Taking to Instagram, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star shared a picture of laptop screen and wrote "Two Broke Girls is my guilty pleasure."

 "Two Broke Girls" is an American television sitcom that aired on CBS from September 19, 2011, to April 17, 2017.

Hande Soral played the role of Ilbilge Hatun in the final season of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Ilbilge Hatun becomes the second wife of Ertugrul in the final season of the historical TV series.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19

Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19
Will Prince William confront Prince Harry in telephonic conversation?

Will Prince William confront Prince Harry in telephonic conversation?
When is Queen Elizabeth's birthday?

When is Queen Elizabeth's birthday?
Australian TV host’s live mistake: ‘Prince Philip is in jail?’

Australian TV host’s live mistake: ‘Prince Philip is in jail?’
Experts weigh in on Buckingham Palace’s racist behavior towards Archie

Experts weigh in on Buckingham Palace’s racist behavior towards Archie
Adele denies spousal support to Simon Konecki following divorce

Adele denies spousal support to Simon Konecki following divorce

Sources slam Meghan Markle’s claims of 'handing over' her passport to the Firm

Sources slam Meghan Markle’s claims of 'handing over' her passport to the Firm
Actors Mirren and Lewis record album for Queen Elizabeth's birthday

Actors Mirren and Lewis record album for Queen Elizabeth's birthday
Olivia Rodrigo shares why it took her 4 tries to get her driver's license

Olivia Rodrigo shares why it took her 4 tries to get her driver's license

Prince William speaks out on Meghan and Harry's racism accusations

Prince William speaks out on Meghan and Harry's racism accusations

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Rupert Grint recalls nearly fatal hoverboard incident

Rupert Grint recalls nearly fatal hoverboard incident

Latest

view all