Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Reuters

Content creators can now earn ad revenue from short videos on Facebook

By
Reuters

Friday Mar 12, 2021

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. — Reuters/File 

  • Creators can now earn ad revenue from videos as short as one minute
  • Facebook will also start testing ads that look like stickers
  • It will also give away $7 million in free Facebook Stars

Facebook said Thursday it will allow content creators on its platform to earn revenue from short-form videos via advertisements.

Facebook's made the announcement in a blog which detailed the company's plans to help creators make more money, as smaller tech rivals have been racing to attract famous social media personalities.

Snapchat owner Snap Inc has been paying $1 million per day to creators who make viral short videos on its feature called Snapchat Spotlight. Twitter recently announced it would launch “Super Follows,” which would let users charge followers for exclusive content.

Related items

Facebook said creators can now earn ad revenue from videos as short as one minute, down from three minutes previously.

It will also begin testing ads that look like stickers, which content creators can use in their Facebook Stories to earn money.

More creators can now qualify to earn ad revenue from live-streaming videos on Facebook, previously an invite-only programme.

The social media giant said it would also give away $7 million in free Facebook Stars, which users can pay to creators on Facebook Live as a form of tipping.

More From Sci-Tech:

TikTok stops working in Pakistan as PTA blocks app

TikTok stops working in Pakistan as PTA blocks app
WhatsApp reportedly testing option to change voice messages' playback speed

WhatsApp reportedly testing option to change voice messages' playback speed
PTA directs service providers to ban TikTok

PTA directs service providers to ban TikTok
WhatsApp releases version 2.21.5.14 for Android users

WhatsApp releases version 2.21.5.14 for Android users
Tech startup raises $1.4 million to help Pakistani talent get global exposure

Tech startup raises $1.4 million to help Pakistani talent get global exposure
Bitcoin records rise for fifth straight day

Bitcoin records rise for fifth straight day
15-year-old Pakistani prodigy develops 'advanced' version of WhatsApp

15-year-old Pakistani prodigy develops 'advanced' version of WhatsApp
WhatsApp releases new web version for android users

WhatsApp releases new web version for android users
Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple to produce dramas, documentaries

Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple to produce dramas, documentaries
Telegram now allows you to instantly join groups

Telegram now allows you to instantly join groups
Russia accuses Facebook of blocking some media posts

Russia accuses Facebook of blocking some media posts
WhatsApp reportedly working on 'cloud backups encryption' for chats

WhatsApp reportedly working on 'cloud backups encryption' for chats

Latest

view all