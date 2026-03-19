Govt awards 5G licences as telecom operators begin service rollout in select cities

PM Shehbaz witnesses signing ceremony of licence agreements for the 5G spectrum on March 19. — APP

PM Shehbaz calls 5G launch a major milestone for Pakistan.

Govt says 5G auction conducted transparently despite hurdles.

PM vows nationwide 5G expansion, including rural areas.



Telecommunication companies on Thursday announced the rollout of 5G services in selected areas after receiving spectrum licences at a ceremony in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also addressed participants.

The government last week concluded a spectrum auction in Islamabad, selling 480 megahertz (MHz) for $507 million. Three operators competed for the 2,600MHz band, a key frequency range for 5G services.

The licence agreements were signed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Licensing Director General Brig (retd) Aamir Shahzad, along with senior representatives of the three telecom operators.

'Major milestone'

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the launch of 5G spectrum marked a major milestone for Pakistan, benefiting sectors including agriculture, technology and industry.

Addressing the signing ceremony of license agreements for the 5G spectrum, the prime minister said the auction process was conducted in a transparent manner despite legal challenges.

He appreciated the efforts of Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, who fully cooperated to remove the legal hurdles in the process.

The prime minister said that transactions such as the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines were also carried out with transparency, setting new precedents in the country’s history.

PM Shehbaz congratulated telecom companies on successfully acquiring spectrum. He expressed hope that 5G technology would expand to all parts of the country, including urban and rural areas, and emphasised the need to move swiftly to enable youth to benefit from modern technological advancements.

On the occasion, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that 480 MHz spectrum had been added to the system, compared to 274 MHz previously, which would significantly improve internet speeds in the coming months. She added that while 5G had been launched for the first time in Pakistan, 4G services would also see improvement.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman said Pakistan had become number one in the region in terms of spectrum capacity.

Earlier, the prime minister witnessed the signing of license agreements by telecom operators.