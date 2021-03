Police arrest two robbers who were trying to rob a delivery boy in Karachi's Defence Phase-I.

KARACHI: Police have nabbed two robbers who were trying to rob a delivery boy in Karachi's Defence Phase-I, Geo News reported on Friday.



The CCTV video of the incident emerged where it can be seen that the policemen on motorcycles caught the looters red-handed and rescued the delivery boy from being robbed.

Police registered a case of arms and robbery against the robbers.