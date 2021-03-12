Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
BBC bashes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s take down: ‘This isn’t China!’

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed by the BBC for attempting to control their narrative on information control.

A report into this claim was brought forward by a PR expert and during their interview with Express UK and they were quoted saying, "The BBC by its very nature has to be impartial at all times.”

"So to be told how to conduct its coverage by a PR person is a bit strange, to say the least. This is the UK, not China. You can’t tell the BBC how to conduct its journalism, which frankly, was more than fair and balanced.”

