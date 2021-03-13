Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping diversify the media industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are striving to bring change and diversity in the media industry through their nonprofit, Archewell.

The couple became one of the first few donors to invest in Press Pad Charitable Foundation which is the new arm of the Press Pad platform, created last month to "improve socio-economic diversity within the media by lowering the financial barrier for young people who want to become journalists,” per its website.

The new donation program will extend training grants, bursaries and support to all young journalists from diverse background and bring them forward in the media industry.

The official Twitter account of Press Pad wrote: "We are delighted to announce that we have just registered a sister charity, The PressPad Charitable Foundation, and are thrilled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Foundation will be among our first donors.”

"The Foundation exists to provide bursaries and support to complement the work we’ve already started at PressPad to link mentoring, networking, and accommodation to help young people of diverse backgrounds gain entry into the journalism industry,” they added.


