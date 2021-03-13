Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship over the years: in photos

From the moment they were born as they heirs to the British throne, Prince William and Prince Harry have had the world's eyes glued on them.

As the two feuding brothers grab headlines in the midst of escalating tensions within the British royal family, let’s take a look back at the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex’s days of yore and their bond growing up before family drama drove a wedge between the two.

Prince Harry [L] and Prince William [R]
Prince William
[L] Prince Charles with son Prince William. [R] Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
[L] Prince Harry and [R] Prince William
[L] Prince Harry and [R] Prince William
Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
[L] Prince Harry and [R] Prince William
Prince Harry


