Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

NAB approaches LHC, wants Maryam Nawaz's bail canceled in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

  • NAB wants Maryam Nawaz's bail cancelled as she has taken 'undue benefit' of reprieve. 
  • NAB claims Maryam, despite being released on bail, is not cooperating with the accountability watchdog in its investigations.
  • Maryam had been was granted bail by the LHC in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in November 2019.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the cancellation of bail granted to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The petition has been fixed for hearing on March 15 and will be heard by a two-member bench presided over by Justice Sarfaraz Dogar. 

NAB has argued that Maryam has taken “undue benefit” of her bail and is not cooperating with its investigations despite being offered a reprieve. 

Read more: Our Senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM, claims Maryam Nawaz

“Despite being released on bail, Maryam Nawaz is not cooperating with NAB in the investigations,” read the petition filed by NAB. 

NAB told the court that Maryam was summoned to submit documents in relation to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on 10 January of last year.

It said the PML-N leader did not give any response to the notice and neither did she submit the requested documents.

NAB then said that, after her failure to submit the documents, it had summoned Maryam to appear in person on August 11 of last year. 

It alleged that, on that day, the PML-N leader used her political power and attacked the NAB offices.

The bureau added that a separate case had been registered against the PML-N leader over the incident.

It added that Maryam, by not appearing for examination, was obstructing the investigation. 

The petition went on to say that ever since bail was granted, Maryam has been attacking state institutions. 

It added that the PML-N leader was issuing statements against state institutions on electronic and social media.

"Maryam Nawaz is doing propaganda against state institutions," said NAB, arguing that "through her tactics" she is giving the public an impression that state institutions have failed.

"Maryam Nawaz is making deliberate statements to tarnish the image of state institutions," it added.

NAB has named Maryam Nawaz and the interior ministry as respondents in the case and urged the court to cancel bail.

In November 2019, the LHC had granted bail to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz released on bail

At the time, the NAB prosecutor had opposed the PML-N leader’s plea, which Maryam had filed after her father Nawaz Sharif was hospitalised in critical condition.

More From Pakistan:

Live from the Senate: A day of controversies

Live from the Senate: A day of controversies
PDM's senior leadership speaks after Senate defeat, vows to investigate senators 'close' to Sanjrani

PDM's senior leadership speaks after Senate defeat, vows to investigate senators 'close' to Sanjrani
Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike
PM Imran Khan congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi for securing top Senate slots

PM Imran Khan congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi for securing top Senate slots

Data Darbar among 547 shrines in Punjab closed amid rising coronavirus cases

Data Darbar among 547 shrines in Punjab closed amid rising coronavirus cases
Opposition all set to challenge Sadiq Sanjrani's Senate win in court today

Opposition all set to challenge Sadiq Sanjrani's Senate win in court today
Lahore among five Punjab districts declared 'high risk' after UK virus variant spreads

Lahore among five Punjab districts declared 'high risk' after UK virus variant spreads
Pakistan values strong diplomatic relations with Australia: COAS Gen Bajwa

Pakistan values strong diplomatic relations with Australia: COAS Gen Bajwa
Who were the seven lawmakers that caused a Senate upset?

Who were the seven lawmakers that caused a Senate upset?
Bilawal Bhutto takes a 'tanzeem saazi' jibe at Talal Chaudhry

Bilawal Bhutto takes a 'tanzeem saazi' jibe at Talal Chaudhry
Senate chairman election: What rules did the presiding officer read out?

Senate chairman election: What rules did the presiding officer read out?
Fawad Chauhdry takes a jibe at Opposition after deputy chairman Senate victory

Fawad Chauhdry takes a jibe at Opposition after deputy chairman Senate victory

Latest

view all