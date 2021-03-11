Our Senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM, claims Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz speaks during a press conference in Lahore. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Maryam Nawaz says some of the Senators who received the calls have recorded evidence of it.

The Senate chairman election will be held on March 12.



The govt has accused the Opposition of using money to influence the results of the recently-held Senate elections.

As the race for the post of the Senate chairman heats up between the government and the Opposition parties, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz claimed that her party's Senators were being told not to vote for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) candidate.

On Friday, March 12, the upper house of the Parliament will elect its chairman and deputy chairman Senate. The government has decided to back the current Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani while the PDM has thrown its weight behind former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, who pulled a shock victory over the PTI's Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the recently-held Senate elections.



Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Maryam claimed that PML-N Senators were being called and asked not to vote for Gillani in the upcoming Senate chairman election.



"Our senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM candidate. Some of them have recorded the evidence," she tweeted.



The Senate elections, that took place on March 3, have heightened tensions between the government and the Opposition after Gillani defeated Shaikh by polling 169 votes against his opponent's 164 votes. Six votes were rejected while one was not polled.



Following the development, PM Imran Khan had addressed the nation, accusing the Opposition of spending money to influence the elections.



"What sort of democracy is this? So I began a campaign for open balloting," PM Imran Khan had said during his address.

The premier said in the 2018 Senate elections, the party found that 20 lawmakers "sold themselves off".

"But it was not just me that had started this. The PML-N and PPP signed a Charter of Democracy favouring the open balloting method because money rules in the Senate elections," he had stressed.

"We presented a bill in the parliament for open balloting in Senate elections. When other parties who previously supported open balloting did not support our demand, we went to the Supreme Court.

"Even a video surfaced in which KP MPAs were receiving bribes in exchange for Senate votes," PM Imran Khan had said.

