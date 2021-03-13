Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Muzaffar Hussain Shah rejects criticism, says 'votes stolen from Opposition's own house'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah presided over the election yesterday for the Senate chairman's position. Photo: Geo News/Screengrab
  • All 7 votes that were rejected yesterday were marked in exactly the same way, presiding officer says.
  • Muzaffar Hussain Shah says Opposition's votes were stolen 'from their own house'; tells them to investigate.
  • Says PDM will have no luck taking their complaints to courts as yesterday's proceedings are protected from intervention

The senator who served as presiding officer for yesterday's election for Senate chairman, Muzaffar Hussain Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, has dismissed the Opposition's criticism over 7 votes that he rejected. 

Shah had yesterday rejected 7 votes cast in the election for the Senate chairman's position as he maintained that they were marked incorrectly — with the stamp placed directly on Yousaf Raza Gillani's name rather than in the empty space next to it.

Shah's decision had caused a furore on the Opposition benches, as the government candidate, Sadiq Sanjrani, received 48 votes against Gillani's 42 in the final count. The 7 contested votes, if allotted according to the Opposition's wishes, would have put Gillani over the finishing line and given the Opposition the chairman's seat.  

"Seven people from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) deliberately wasted their votes," Shah said today, after the Opposition repeatedly attacked him in their press conferences and questioned his impartiality. 

"The stamp was placed on all seven ballot papers in exactly the same way," Shah said. "Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Sadruddin Shah Rashidi's votes in Sindh had previously been rejected on the same grounds."

"These seven votes have been stolen from the Opposition's own house," Shah insisted. "The Opposition should investigate and find out which of its members are responsible for the theft."

"It is pointless blaming me," Shah said. "I took my decision after listening to the Opposition in detail.

Shah also suggested that the Opposition would have no luck approaching the courts with their grievances. 

"Parliamentary proceedings cannot be challenged in courts," Shah said, referring to laws that protect the business of the two houses of parliament. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

PM Imran Khan approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority
'Blast from the past': PM Imran Khan shares photo dating back 29 years

'Blast from the past': PM Imran Khan shares photo dating back 29 years
Pakistani mobile phone users to pay lower advance income tax

Pakistani mobile phone users to pay lower advance income tax
Shafqat Mehmood discusses exchange programme with Japanese ambassador

Shafqat Mehmood discusses exchange programme with Japanese ambassador
'PML-N, PPP suspicious of each other after yesterday's Senate defeat'

'PML-N, PPP suspicious of each other after yesterday's Senate defeat'
Opposition has obstructed our Senate legislation in last 2.5 years: Shibli Faraz

Opposition has obstructed our Senate legislation in last 2.5 years: Shibli Faraz
NAB approaches LHC, wants Maryam Nawaz's bail canceled in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

NAB approaches LHC, wants Maryam Nawaz's bail canceled in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case
Live from the Senate: A day of controversies

Live from the Senate: A day of controversies
PDM's senior leadership speaks after Senate defeat, vows to investigate senators 'close' to Sanjrani

PDM's senior leadership speaks after Senate defeat, vows to investigate senators 'close' to Sanjrani
Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike
PM Imran Khan congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi for securing top Senate slots

PM Imran Khan congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi for securing top Senate slots

Data Darbar among 547 shrines in Punjab closed amid rising coronavirus cases

Data Darbar among 547 shrines in Punjab closed amid rising coronavirus cases

Latest

view all