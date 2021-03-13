Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Arshad 'Chaiwala' hops on 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Arshad Khan 'Chaiwala' — a young tea vendor in Islamabad's Sunday Bazaar — who had caught the fancy of South Asian social media a few years ago for his remarkable looks, has now hopped on the 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon.

So far, dozens of celebrities — including Saba Qamar, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar, Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor — have recreated the super catchy, sing-song meme as have politicians such as Sharmila Farooqi, Nasir Hussain Shah, Asad Umar, blogger Yashraj Mukhate, and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Pakistan's Dananeer Mobeen shot to fame after her 'pawri hori hai' video went viral and eventually turned into a meme that celebrities across both sides of the border recreated.

Arshad Khan, standing at his cafe in Islamabad, recreated the 'pawri ho rahi hai' video along with his staff.

"This is me, this is my cafe, this is my staff .... this is me again ... and we are pawri-ing," he said in the video.

