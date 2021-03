Representational image. — File photo

A Peshawar court on Saturday sentenced a man to death for raping a seven-year-old girl, Geo News reported.



The Peshawar Child Protection Court handed down the death sentence after the man was convicted of the crime.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the culprit. The man had raped the child back in 2019.