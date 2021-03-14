PM Imran Khan shares WEF video praising Pakistan’s climate action plan

File photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan

WEF praises Pakistan’s environmental policies, climate action plan, and response to the ongoing pandemic.

Video sheds light on three ways in which Pakistan is moving ahead to a greener future.



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday posted a video shared by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in which it praised Pakistan’s environmental policies, climate action plan, and response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The premier shared the video on Twitter with a caption: “The effectiveness of the PTI’s policies in combating environmental hazards, particularly in curbing coronavirus along with the "Green Recovery Program" and "Climate Action Plan" is being recognized globally.”

The video sheds light on the three ways in which Pakistan is moving ahead towards a greener future.

“Pakistan has pledged to source 60% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030,” reads the text of the video.

The forum has also recognised Pakistan’s efforts towards the creation of 15 new national parks.

“As the pandemic devastates the globe, and climate change threatens our way of life, our relationship with nature demands us to rethink,” the video concludes.