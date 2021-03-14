Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Three police officers arrested in Karachi for abetting pickpockets

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

The culprits were arrested during a police operation. Photo: File
  • Sachal police arrest three police officers for abetting pickpockets in different areas of the city.
  • The culprits were arrested during a police operation. 
  • The suspects used to commit crimes in various areas of the metropolis, including the University Road and Sohrab Goth.

KARACHI: Sachal police arrested three police officers for abetting pickpockets in different areas of the city, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to the details provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Saduzai, the accused include Sub-Inspector Noor Mohammad, Panah Gopang, and Constable Shakir. All three were arrested during a police operation.

The suspects used to commit crimes in various areas of the metropolis, including the University Road and Sohrab Goth.

The culprits reportedly attacked rickshaw drivers and motorcycle riders most of the time.

