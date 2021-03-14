Three police officers arrested in Karachi for abetting pickpockets

The culprits were arrested during a police operation. Photo: File

Sachal police arrest three police officers for abetting pickpockets in different areas of the city.



KARACHI: Sachal police arrested three police officers for abetting pickpockets in different areas of the city, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to the details provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Saduzai, the accused include Sub-Inspector Noor Mohammad, Panah Gopang, and Constable Shakir. All three were arrested during a police operation.

The suspects used to commit crimes in various areas of the metropolis, including the University Road and Sohrab Goth.

The culprits reportedly attacked rickshaw drivers and motorcycle riders most of the time.