Shaban 2021 moon not sighted in Pakistan

Sunday Mar 14, 2021
The moon for the holy month of Shaban has not been sighted in Pakistan, Geo News reported Sunday. The first of Shaban will begin on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal was held today (Sunday) to sight the crescent moon of the blessed month of Shaban al-Moazzam.
As reported by The News, the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting of the Zonal Committee in Islamabad for the purpose.
Per the piece, several other members of the Ruet-Hilal Committee attended the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.