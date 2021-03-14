Princess Eugenie celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming son

Princess Eugenie, who welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9, 2021, celebrated her first Mother’s Day with son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on Sunday.



Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her son and wrote, “I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day.”

She also shared an adorable throwback photo with her mother from March 1990 and wrote “I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much.”



Princess Eugenie also greeted all the moms on the Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all,” she concluded.