Karachi University. — APP/File

The University of Karachi Monday suspended BCom Part I and II Annual Examination 2020 in light of the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.



The varsity, in a notification, said the decision was made after the Sindh government imposed coronavirus curbs amid a resurgence of cases.

The university, however, did not announce a future date for the exams. The papers had been scheduled to take place on March 22, with thousands of students preparing for them.