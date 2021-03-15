Can't connect right now! retry
'Technoking': Tesla adds name to Elon Musk's official titles

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grimaces after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Tesla did not elaborate on reasons for cryptic new titles
  • It names finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn "Master of Coin"
  • Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin

Tesla on Monday added "Technoking of Tesla" to Chief Executive Elon Musk's list of official titles in a formal regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn "Master of Coin".

The company did not elaborate on the reasons for the cryptic new titles in a pair of statements that also said President of Automotive Jerome Guillen had moved to the role of President for Tesla Heavy Trucking, effective March 11. 

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin hit new highs of near $62,000 over the weekend but retreated around 5% early in the European day on Monday.

