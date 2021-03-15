Petrol price in Pakistan to remain unchanged

Photo: Reuters.

Govt decides to keep the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the month of March.

Finance minister says the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel, however, has been increased.

The price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs3.42 per litre, whereas the price of light diesel has been increased by Rs2.19 per litre.

The changes come into effect from Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The Government of Pakistan on Monday announced that the prices of petrol will remain unchanged for the month of March.

According to the Federal Minister of Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel, however, have been increased.

The finance minister announced that the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs3.42 per litre. The new price of kerosene oil for the month of March will be Rs83.61 per litre.

Akin to that, the prices of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs2.19 per litre. The new price of light diesel oil, after the increase, have been set at Rs81.42 per litre, the finance minister said.



As for the price of petrol, it will remain unchanged at Rs111.90 per litre like last month. Similarly, the price of diesel will also remain unchanged at Rs116.8 per litre.

The new prices, according to the finance minster, will come into effect from Tuesday, March 16, 2021.



