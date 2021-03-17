Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Reuters

China eases visa rules for people who have received its coronavirus vaccines

By
Reuters

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Medical staff members check the temperature of people as they enter at Capital Airport in Beijing, China, November 5, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • It's China's latest small step towards normalising international travel.
  • Passengers will still need to show negative tests as under current rules.
  • China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries.

China said it plans to simplify visa applications for foreigners who have been administered the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines, its latest small step towards normalising international travel.

Vaccinated passengers travelling to China by air will still need to show negative tests as under current rules, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, according to an official transcript of a daily briefing. The transcript did not provide further details on how visa applications would be simplified.

Travellers "should abide by China's relevant regulations on quarantine and observation after entering China," Zhao said, adding that China was willing to carry out mutual recognition of vaccination with other nations.

Related items

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said earlier on Monday China would return to pre-pandemic visa requirements for those fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines. On Saturday China announced streamlined visa procedures for vaccinated foreigners entering Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.

China has been exporting its vaccines mostly to emerging countries. This outreach prompted the United States, Australia, Japan and top global vaccine producer India to announce plans to distribute vaccines in Asia in a competition that has become known as "vaccine diplomacy".

China has largely brought the coronavirus under control at home since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The country recorded just five new infections on Sunday, all imported cases.

To stave off the risk of imported cases causing a resurgence in local infections, China restricts entry by foreign nationals to certain purposes, such as work, and those that are allowed in still have to undergo quarantine

More From World:

Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories

Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories
Uber grants its UK drivers employee status in world first

Uber grants its UK drivers employee status in world first
Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crash

Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crash
India reports most number of cases since December 13

India reports most number of cases since December 13
US police arrest 21-year-old white man on suspicion of carrying out Atlanta shootings

US police arrest 21-year-old white man on suspicion of carrying out Atlanta shootings
Indian students up in arms against appointment of Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita as professor

Indian students up in arms against appointment of Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita as professor
EU regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine jab, says benefits outweigh risks

EU regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine jab, says benefits outweigh risks
Pandemic may have led to over 220,000 child deaths in South Asia, warns UN

Pandemic may have led to over 220,000 child deaths in South Asia, warns UN
After criticism from allies, Sri Lanka says burqa ban was just 'a proposal'

After criticism from allies, Sri Lanka says burqa ban was just 'a proposal'
Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content

Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content
New Delhi ranks world's most polluted capital for third straight year

New Delhi ranks world's most polluted capital for third straight year
India extends coronavirus restrictions as cases hit 20,000 for sixth day

India extends coronavirus restrictions as cases hit 20,000 for sixth day

Latest

view all