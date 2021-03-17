Telegram tips: Group chat admins can have separate 'superhero' powers

Telegram on Wednesday offered insight into the way group chats with multiple admins can be customised.

According to the messaging app: "You can set individual permissions and custom titles for admins in group chats to give everyone their own superhero roles and responsibilities."

It also attached an explainer video to walk users through the process.



In an earlier post, Telegram had informed users that group chats can have up to 200,000 users and chats that exceed that number can be converted to broadcast groups.







