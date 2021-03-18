Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 18 2021
Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 23

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government Thursday issued a notification announcing that March 23 (Tuesday) shall be a public holiday across the province to mark Pakistan Day.

Pakistan Day is a national holiday in Pakistan to commemorate the Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, when the Muslim League drafted the political resolution calling for establishing an independent federation.

Earlier, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had released a promo for Pakistan Day celebrations.

