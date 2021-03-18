Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 23

File photo of Minaar-e-Pakistan.

KARACHI: The Sindh government Thursday issued a notification announcing that March 23 (Tuesday) shall be a public holiday across the province to mark Pakistan Day.



Read more: Pakistan Day Parade cancelled amid coronavirus fears

Pakistan Day is a national holiday in Pakistan to commemorate the Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, when the Muslim League drafted the political resolution calling for establishing an independent federation.

Earlier, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had released a promo for Pakistan Day celebrations.